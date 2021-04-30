Food Network’s Alton Brown is bringing his live cooking variety show to Madison

(AP) - Food Network star Alton Brown will put a whole new spin on dinner-and-a-movie next year when he brings his live culinary variety show, filled with comedy, music, and of course cooking, to Madison.

On Friday, the Overture Center announced “Alton Brown Live – Beyond the Eats” will be coming to the theater next year, with Brown promising, “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff,” capped off with “things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.”

While Beyond the Eats features a new performance from Brown, the Overture Center points out his previous shows, the “Edible Inevitable Tour” and “Eat Your Science,” filled more than 350,000 people across over 200 cities.

His Madison show is set for Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., but you can get tickets nearly a year ahead of time.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, April 30, at overture.org. They will also be offering a pre-show VIP deal, available to up to 100 guests.

But for anyone who plans on going, Brown has a word of warning, “prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice.”

