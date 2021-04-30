Advertisement

Forward Madison FC to consider putting in vaccinated fan section

Forward Madison FC plans to return to Breese Stevens Field (pictured) for its 2021 home games.
Forward Madison FC plans to return to Breese Stevens Field (pictured) for its 2021 home games.(Forward Madison FC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison FC is considering adding sections to its limited capacity crowd that would only be for vaccinated fans, the team announced Friday.

The team is surveying its ticket holders to determine the interest levels of having a vaccinated-only section.

The Flamingos explained guests who are fully vaccinated would be able to gather together without needing to wear masks or socially distance. If fans leave the section for any reason, they would still need to wear a mask and keep six-feet of distance between themselves and other guests.

The sections would be added for the team’s home games on May 15, May 26 and June 6, in line with new regulations from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Forward Madison noted that not all age groups are currently eligible for a vaccine, so they will continue to offer socially-distanced seating in other parts of the stadium.

In order to be seated in the vaccinated area, fans will need to provide documentation that proves at least two weeks have passed since their last dose, such as their vaccine card. PHMDC says there is no exception in the rule for children.

The new section would mean its the first time since late 2019 that fans could cheer on Forward Madison without needing to socially distance, the team added.

