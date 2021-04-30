La Crosse Distilling Co. raising brain cancer research funds through beer sales

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Distilling Co. is joining a nationwide campaign to fund brain cancer research.

The distillery will be joining over 175 craft breweries around the country in the #BrewStacheStrong campaign.

The collaboration is supporting StacheStrong, a nonprofit devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research.

A limited-edition beer will be on-sale at La Crosse Distilling Co. beginning May 1, with $1 from every can sold during May being donated to the campaign.

La Crosse Distilling Co. Co-founder Chad Staehly says the campaign provides a great opportunity for the La Crosse community to help out a larger cause.

“To be able to give to a charity like this, it’s nationwide, but to be able to engage our community to help us raise some money for this nationwide cause, cancer affects people on a global level so we’re excited to be able to engage and help out here a little bit,” Staehly said.

The beer will only be offered during the month of May for now, but Staehly says if the response is great enough it will continue to be offered with the proceeds still going to StacheStrong.

