Madison College explores free tuition under Biden’s proposal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If President Joe Biden is able to pass a $1.8 trillion plan, 2-year colleges like Madison College would become free of charge.

The President announced the American Families Plan Wednesday night, as he closed in on 100 days in office. His proposal includes a pitch for $109 billion to go towards two years of free community college.

“There’s a lot of positives in the president’s plan,” Madison College president Dr. Jack Daniels said. “But the devil will always be in the details. What does it mean, what are the costs involved?

Dr. Daniels said affordability has always been a top concern for the school. In-state tuition is around $4500, according to Dr. Daniels.

He admitted, finances are barriers for many students. “Many of our students may be working two to three jobs and a lot of that is for their own sustenance. If in fact they have the ability to have reduced tuition and fees, that helps them,” he said.

Ian Smith, a second-year student studying machine tooling technics, said he likes the idea of free tuition. He said he has paid for half of his tuition.

“Even though it wouldn’t make much of a difference for me, personally, for someone else who is a lot less fortunate than me, that could make or break someone,” he said.

According to The White House, the American Families Plan will be partly paid for by taxes targeted at the wealthiest Americans. Republicans in Congress, however, have already said they oppose raising taxes.

NBC15 asked Dr. Daniels whether he supports this tax reform. He responded, “I am not a politician. What I am focused on is how do we provide the best for our students so that they can get the education training.”

