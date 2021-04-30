Meriter staff help combat COVID-19 surge in neighboring Illinois

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Respiratory therapists from Madison’s UnityPoint Health- Meriter are temporarily helping combat a COVID-19 surge at partner hospitals in central Illinois.

Roughly four team members were sent, as the Peoria area sees its highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

According to a release, there are more than 130 COVID-19 patients admitted for care, most are under age 70, at the three UnityPoint Health hospitals. There are three in the region: Methodist, Proctor and Pekin. Meriter also sent additional ventilators to help with the response.

“Our respiratory therapists have been tirelessly dedicated throughout our local COVID response, so to see them step up and volunteer to help another community in crisis is truly incredible,” said Sue Erickson, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Meriter, in the release.

The team is about halfway through a four-week stay in central Illinois.

As of Friday, only 38 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dane Co., according to the latest data from Public Health Madison Dane Co.

