Next Gerber Spokesbaby to also be brand’s youngest honorary executive ever

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Not only could the next little one chosen by Gerber be the brand’s Spokesbaby, but the baby will also be the brand’s first-ever Chief Growing Officer (CGO).

Gerber said the baby chosen for its 2021 Photo Search will take on a honorary role on Gerber’s Executive Committee and will be, of course, the youngest executive in the brand’s history.

Gerber Vice President of Marketing Mohini Joshi said the CGO’s “adorable roles and responsibilities” are likely to make the search like no other.

“As part of our mantra to do anything for baby, each year we strive to make Photo Search bigger and better,” said Joshi. “In honor of the program’s 11-year anniversary, we’re excited to give Gerber families something new and exciting.”

The prize will include being featured on Gerber’s social media and marketing campaigns, a $25,000 prize and a selection of Gerber products.

Babies must meet the following criteria, as laid out by Gerber:

Infectious giggle

Ability to warm hearts

Passion for being the center of attention

Between the ages of 0 and 48 months

Demonstrate a shining personality and expressiveness

Parents can submit your baby on Gerber’s online application. Applications are open through 11:59 p.m. EST. Monday, May 10.

