One-third of Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over one-third of Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Friday, the state’s top health agency reports.

This means the state is nearing 2 million residents who are fully immunized.

The state had hit one-quarter of residents with a completed series on April 14, when around 38% of residents had received at least one dose.

On Friday, the Department of Health Services reports 43.1% of people have received at least one dose.

As the week nears to a close, DHS reports 169,426 shots were administered to Wisconsinites during that time. While the week is not over yet, this is over 127,000 fewer doses than were administered last week and over 182,000 fewer than two weeks ago.

Rock County also surpassed four in ten of its residents having received at least one COVID-19 shot, joining other counties in the South Central region of the state. Jefferson, Grant, Juneau and Dodge are still within the mid-30% range.

Over 780 new COVID-19 cases Friday

DHS confirmed 789 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the state nears 600,000 total COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average has inched up slightly, hitting 622 cases.

The state surpassed 500,000 cases on Jan. 8, so it will have taken over four months for the state to have accumulated 100,000 cases.

Fifty-two people were hospitalized Friday with the virus and eight people have died. DHS adds that 6,823 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

