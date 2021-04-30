Advertisement

Packers draft corner back Eric Stokes in first round

Georgia corner back Eric Stokes is the newest Green Bay Packer after the speedster was drafted 29th in the 2021 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Bremen Keasey
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the 29th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected corner back Eric Stokes from the University of Georgia.

The 6-1, 185 pound corner out of Covington, Georgia is blessed with blistering speed, posting a sub-4.3 40 yard dash time during the Bulldogs’ pro day this past spring.

Stokes was a first team All-SEC selection during his final season in 2020. Stokes had four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

Stokes comes from an NFL family. His dad Eric Stokes was a defensive back for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and now works for the Washington Football Team as senior director of player personnel after a brief NFL career.

