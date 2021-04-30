Packers draft corner back Eric Stokes in first round

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the 29th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected corner back Eric Stokes from the University of Georgia.

The 6-1, 185 pound corner out of Covington, Georgia is blessed with blistering speed, posting a sub-4.3 40 yard dash time during the Bulldogs’ pro day this past spring.

Stokes was a first team All-SEC selection during his final season in 2020. Stokes had four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

Stokes comes from an NFL family. His dad Eric Stokes was a defensive back for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and now works for the Washington Football Team as senior director of player personnel after a brief NFL career.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.