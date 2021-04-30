Packers GM: “I do think Rodgers will play for us again”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has addressed the unfolding drama involving the team and their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Multiple reports Thursday painted a picture of a very unhappy Rodgers who apparently expressed hesitancy about returning to Green Bay. This was first reported just hours before the NFL Draft by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Gutekunst answered questions about the situation at the Draft.
“I do think he’ll play for us again, and we’ve been working towards that on a number of different fronts,” said Gutekunst. “The value that he has to our football team is really immeasurable. He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader, he’s so important to his teammates and his coaches, so that’s the goal.”
The Packers say they are committed to Rodgers for 2021 and beyond. Gutekunst says the team will not trade No. 12.
“He’s our quarterback, he’s our leader. We’ve been working through this a little while now, and I just think it may take some time but he’s the guy that makes this thing go and he gives us the best chance to win and we’re gonna work to that end,” said Gutekunst.
Rodgers will attend the Kentucky Derby this weekend. We’ll let you know what he says--if anything--to reporters.
