Packers GM: “I do think Rodgers will play for us again”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has addressed the unfolding drama involving the team and their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Multiple reports Thursday painted a picture of a very unhappy Rodgers who apparently expressed hesitancy about returning to Green Bay. This was first reported just hours before the NFL Draft by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gutekunst answered questions about the situation at the Draft.

“I do think he’ll play for us again, and we’ve been working towards that on a number of different fronts,” said Gutekunst. “The value that he has to our football team is really immeasurable. He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader, he’s so important to his teammates and his coaches, so that’s the goal.”

The Packers say they are committed to Rodgers for 2021 and beyond. Gutekunst says the team will not trade No. 12.

“He’s our quarterback, he’s our leader. We’ve been working through this a little while now, and I just think it may take some time but he’s the guy that makes this thing go and he gives us the best chance to win and we’re gonna work to that end,” said Gutekunst.

Rodgers will attend the Kentucky Derby this weekend. We’ll let you know what he says--if anything--to reporters.

he might SEE a microphone, but will he USE it? https://t.co/NikBiUjimu — Chris Roth (@rothchris) April 29, 2021

Gutekunst on preparing for the draft & dealing with the Rodgers news: "You try to stay as steady as you can...that's what's best for the organization. The most important thing today was the draft." Added the organization comes first because the draft is important." #Packers — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) April 30, 2021

#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst explained they could've played last year's draft differently in terms of communication. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) April 30, 2021

Gutekunst was asked about the report that the #Packers told Aaron Rodgers he'd be traded this offseason. "There's no truth to that whatsoever. There's a lot of false reporting going on right now, and that's particularly one thing that never happened." — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) April 30, 2021

The greatest part about all of this...Aaron Rodgers is probably at the Kentucky Derby with a big group of dudes drinking and smoking cigars like nothing is going on. And with that, I say Goodnight🌝 — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) April 30, 2021

Schefter says the Packers do not know if and when Rodgers will show back up again in Green Bay — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) April 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.