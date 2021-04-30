PHMDC: 80% of eligible Dane Co. residents to have at least one COVID-19 shot by May 15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials estimate that 80% of the eligible Dane County population will receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine by May 15.

Public Health Madison & Dane County’s latest Data Notes report explains that this estimate is based on the county’s seven-day average of 2,304 newly vaccinated people per day. PHMDC emphasized that this number is different than the average number of doses administered each day during the past 14-day snapshot, which is set at 6,641 doses.

Experts have said that generally, between 70-85% of the population must be protected to suppress the spread of the virus and reach herd immunity. Children under the age of 16 are not eligible yet to be vaccinated.

PHMDC also noted that multiple clusters of COVID-19 cases are being reported in high school students. In one instance, health officials believe the virus was transmitted when students left school during lunch and ate together inside of a car without masks.

Officials urged those ages 16 and older to get their COVID-19 vaccine in order to protect themselves and younger classmates who are not yet eligible.

Among all people in Dane County, 59% of people have received at least one dose and 43.5% of people have completed their vaccine series.

COVID-19 cases in Dane County were also stable over the past 14-day period, health officials added, with 13% of cases being UW Madison students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.