Advertisement

Republicans to kill legalized pot, other Evers priorities

REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
REUTERS/Anthony Bolante(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans plan to vote next week to kill key parts of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget proposal, including legalizing medical and recreational marijuana, expanding Medicaid to capture $1.6 billion in federal funding and granting collective bargaining rights to public workers.

The move, announced Friday, is no surprise and follows what the GOP-controlled Legislature did two years ago to Evers’ first budget.

The Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee will vote Thursday on removing a 15-page list of nearly 300 items from the budget before they then work on rebuilding a two-year spending plan from scratch.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Is it allergies or COVID-19?
Allergies or COVID-19? UW Health provides advice to differentiate the two
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin state Capitol to reopen after 13-month closure
Walk-ins and people eligible for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine are also welcome.
American Hindu Association Temple hosts vaccine clinic
Playgrounds are now open and outdoor shelters can hold up to 100 people.
State parks system loosening capacity restrictions, reopening facilities
Marked Tree Animal Rescue
Dogs now welcome to visit Biergarten at Olbrich Park