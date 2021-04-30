Struck gas line causes gas leak in Stoughton, closes two intersections

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a gas leak in Stoughton Thursday night.

Dane County Dispatch said someone was digging outside when they struck a gas line on the 1800 block of Sunrise Court.

Officials have the intersections of West Milwaukee Street and Pleasant View Drive, and Hilldale Lane and Pleasant View Drive closed due to the incident.

Dane County Dispatch said the smell of gas is present and people should avoid the area.

The Stoughton Fire Department is on scene with assistance from Alliant Energy.

This is an ongoing story. NBC15 will update the story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.