Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman and her mom’s text messages made for great entertainment on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon two weeks ago.

Jimmy Fallon aired a “Dramatic Mom Texts” segment on April 14 that included four sets of funny text messages between moms and their kids. The messages between Madison resident, Nicole Schulte, and her mom, Wendi Smith, made the cut for Fallon’s segment.

In the messages to her daughter, Smith was trying to spell out the melody to a song. Her first message said, “What’s the song like doodads bop maybe by the Jonas Brothers or some boy band.”

Smith was stumped and was asking her daughter for help.

“I knew it was a boy band and I knew it had bop in it. That was about it so that’s really all I had to go on and there’s a lot of bop songs out there,” Smith said in an interview with NBC15.

After they exchanged a few text messages that involved spelling out strange sounds, Schulte decoded her mom’s texts. She was talking about the song “Mmbop” by Hanson.

The mother, daughter duo were surprised to see their text exchange on Fallon’s show. They said “they couldn’t believe it” when they saw it.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

