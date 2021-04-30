The 80s are BACK! Showers & storms return late Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure moved into the Great Lakes Friday - bringing plenty of sunshine albeit a bit cooler. Highs only made it into the upper 50s and low 60s across south-central Wisconsin. Gusty SW winds move in tomorrow - ramping up the temperatures and adding moisture ahead of next week’s weather maker.

Lows tonight only fall into the mid 40s under a mainly clear sky. Winds will turn out of the SW as High-pressure slides East. Wind gusts could top 40-45 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued Saturday for SE Wisconsin - including Rock & Walworth Counties. Those winds, coupled with abundant sunshine, will drive temperatures well into the lower 80s area-wide. The warm air & moisture carry over into Sunday as well.

However, an approaching low-pressure system and frontal boundary will trigger showers & storms. The rain begins as early as Sunday afternoon, but most won’t see rain until after 3 p.m. Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight into Monday. The cloudy sky will keep highs in the mid 70s on Sunday and in the lower - mid 60s on Monday.

Rain wraps up late Monday, but the weather pattern remains unsettled for much of the week ahead. Small rain chances persist next week with highs remaining in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

