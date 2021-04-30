Advertisement

University of Wisconsin’s Humanities building to undergo repairs following structure concerns

The UW Humanities building at 455 N. Park St. (Source: UW-Madison)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The University of Wisconsin - Madison’s Mosse Humanities building will undergo repairs due to structural concerns, according to the university.

UW said an engineering review found potential structural concerns in the northwest part of the building, requiring immediate attention. UW specified that an expansion joint located on the 6th floor of the building has failed, making it unsafe.

Out of an abundance of caution, the 1st, 2nd, 6th and 7th floors on the building’s northwest side will be closed starting 4 p.m. on Friday, April 30. Repair work will take place during the closure, UW said.

