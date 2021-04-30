Advertisement

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

India now has reported more than 18.7 million since the pandemic began.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House says, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergency of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With 386,452 new cases, India now has reported more than 18.7 million since the pandemic began, second only to the United States.

The U.S. action comes days after Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the growing health crisis in his country and pledged to send assistance.

