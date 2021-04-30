VACCINE Q&A: Who coordinates vaccine allocations and to whom?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

QUESTION: Who coordinates vaccine allocations and to whom? Who is responsible for this?

- Elizabeth

ANSWER: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services coordinates with hospitals, pharmacies, and other vaccinators across the state.

Dr. Jeff Potof with UW Health says DHS keeps a close eye on which sites might need more vaccine or if they need less.

“They have pretty good statistics on what people are requesting for doses and how effectively they are using those doses. So, you know…have they used them all up? Do they have extras? And then for the most part, those allocations that occur every couple weeks are changed based on how well vaccinators are doing so that vaccinators who are running out of vaccine might be able to get more vaccine,” said Dr. Pothof. “Those who weren’t able to use all their doses don’t necessarily get the same allocation the next time. So that we kind of match supply and demand,”

Vaccination sites would often communicate with each other about their supply. But now, Dr. Pothof says supply has pretty much caught up with demand so most vaccination sites, if anything, probably have more doses left over. In the past, the problem was vaccination sites running out of doses, but not anymore.

