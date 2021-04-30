Advertisement

Volunteers needed to help Wisconsin Special Olympics athletes return to action

Special Olympics Wisconsin is searching for volunteers to help throughout the day.
Special Olympics Wisconsin is searching for volunteers to help throughout the day.(Special Olympics Wisconsin)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers are needed in South Central Wisconsin as Special Olympics athletes return to competition in May.

Athletes will compete in the regional track & field meet on Sunday, May 9 at Edgerton High School—a first time for some since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Olympics Wisconsin is searching for volunteers to help athletes as they compete in running, walking, wheelchair racing, jumping and throwing events.

Volunteer positions include (as outlined by Special Olympics Wisconsin):

  • Timers: Help time the races for the athletes
  • Field Events: Help measure, record and escort the Standing/Running Long Jumps, Softball Throw and Turbo/Mini Javelin.
  • Athlete Escort: Walk with the athletes from staging to event to awards to make sure they are in the right spot.

If you are interested, you can register to volunteer at the event on their website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Meriter staff help combat COVID-19 surge in neighboring Illinois
Playgrounds are now open and outdoor shelters can hold up to 100 people.
State parks system loosening capacity restrictions, reopening facilities
A new documentary follows Wisconsin natives battling substance abuse
Forward Madison FC plans to return to Breese Stevens Field (pictured) for its 2021 home games.
Forward Madison FC to consider putting in vaccinated fan section