Volunteers needed to help Wisconsin Special Olympics athletes return to action

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers are needed in South Central Wisconsin as Special Olympics athletes return to competition in May.

Athletes will compete in the regional track & field meet on Sunday, May 9 at Edgerton High School—a first time for some since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Olympics Wisconsin is searching for volunteers to help athletes as they compete in running, walking, wheelchair racing, jumping and throwing events.

Volunteer positions include (as outlined by Special Olympics Wisconsin):

Timers: Help time the races for the athletes

Field Events: Help measure, record and escort the Standing/Running Long Jumps, Softball Throw and Turbo/Mini Javelin.

Athlete Escort: Walk with the athletes from staging to event to awards to make sure they are in the right spot.

If you are interested, you can register to volunteer at the event on their website.

