Warm Temperatures Return for the Weekend

Windy conditions are expected as well
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine is in the forecast over the next couple days as high pressure will be the dominant weather feature. A warm front is located to the west and will move toward us. That front will pass through early tomorrow and bring the warmest air of the year thus far to the state of Wisconsin. Windy conditions will accompany the warmer temperatures. Southerly wind will increase to around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Highs today will reach the lower to middle 60s with northwesterly wind. By tomorrow, high temperatures will reach the lower 80s. We get into chances of rain later Sunday and Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny. High 63. Wind: Northwesterly 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 44. Wind: Southerly 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm.  High 82.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms in the afternoon. High 76.

