WEC to send postcards to inactive voters

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin elections officials will send out postcards to registered voters who have not voted in the past four years to update their list, they announced Friday.

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe explained the unanimous decision by the agency will result in 187,750 voters receiving postcards to ensure the integrity of voting in the state.

“Local clerks are working every day to add newly registered voters, update existing voters’ names and addresses, and to remove voters who have died or been convicted of felonies,” said Wolfe. “In addition, every two years, state law requires inactive voters to be removed from the statewide voter list if they do not request continuing their registration.”

The WEC will send out postcards in mid-June to those who haven’t voted since the November 2016 general election. Each postcard will ask people if they want to remain a registered voter at the address listed.

There have been 14 statewide elections, primaries and many special elections between the November 2016 election and the 2020 general election.

The agency added that this is different than letters sent out to those who may have moved addresses over the years.

