ALERT DAY: Wind gusts up to 50 mph Saturday afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Expect a south to southwest wind at 15 -25 mph. Wind gusts Saturday afternoon could be as high as 50 mph. Wind gusts this strong could blow away unsecure items, knock down tree limbs, make traveling difficult in high profile vehicles, cause power outages and elevate wildfire danger. Dane, Dodge, Green, Jefferson and Walworth Co. will be under a WIND ADVISORY from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. This is when the winds will be the strongest on Saturday.

First Alert Weather Day - Windy Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Potential Wind Gusts - Saturday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday will be a warm and windy day. A strong south wind will help drive temperatures into the lower to mid 80s Saturday afternoon. Today is the opening of Wisconsin’s fishing season. The strong winds will make the water choppy on area lakes. Saturday will feature a lot of sunshine. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon or evening.

Fishing Forecast - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Forecast Highs - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

The combination of warm temperatures, strong winds, low relative humidity levels and recent dry snap will lead to an elevated to near critical fire weather conditions. Any fires that start on Saturday could spread quickly spread. Avoid outdoor burning and report any fires to local authorities.

Wildfire Danger Saturday - Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions (WMTV NBC15)

The wind will start to settle down this evening. It’s not going to be nearly as windy during the overnight. Expect a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. The stiff southwest wind will prevent temperatures from tumbling overnight and keep them on the mild side. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be near 60 degrees.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70 to near 80 degrees. Sunday will be breezy, but not nearly as windy as Saturday. Expect a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. Most of Sunday will be dry. However, rain showers and a few storms will start to develop late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Our next big weather maker will impact the area Sunday night into Monday. A slow-moving cold front will drop south across the area late Sunday into Monday. Rain showers and a few non-severe storms are likely Sunday night into Monday. This front will likely bring in some much needed rain. Widespread rainfall totals Sunday through Monday will be between 0.5 - 1.0″. Places south of Madison could see a little less, while some places north of Madison could see a little more. Low temperatures Sunday night will be in the 50s.

Rainfall Potential Sunday - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Rain will be likely Monday morning. Our rain chances will go down throughout the day on Monday. Most of the rain will be gone by late Monday afternoon/evening. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the 60s.

A few rain showers will linger into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a cool May day. High temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 50s.

High temperatures the rest of the workweek will be on either side of 60 degrees. There will be a chance for more rain towards the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.