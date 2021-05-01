Advertisement

Buffalo Bills take Rachad Wildgoose in 6th round of NFL draft

Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) against against Michigan during the second half of an...
Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) against against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 35-14. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Day three contained the moment Badgers corner Rachad Wildgoose has waited for since declaring early for the NFL draft when the Buffalo Bills used the 213th overall pick to select the UW product.

Wildgoose totaled 57 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one interception and three fumbles recovered in his Badgers career which ended early after he suffered a broken scapula against Northwestern in 2020.

Wildgoose joins a Buffalo Bills teams that fell in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City chiefs and brings with him the flexability to play either nickle or corner for the Bills.

