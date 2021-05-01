Buffalo Bills take Rachad Wildgoose in 6th round of NFL draft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Day three contained the moment Badgers corner Rachad Wildgoose has waited for since declaring early for the NFL draft when the Buffalo Bills used the 213th overall pick to select the UW product.

Wildgoose totaled 57 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one interception and three fumbles recovered in his Badgers career which ended early after he suffered a broken scapula against Northwestern in 2020.

#Badgers CB Rachad Wildgoose



40 Yard Dash - 4.41

10 Yard Split - 1.49

Three cone - 7.00

Vertical Jump - 36"

Broad Jump - 120" pic.twitter.com/J883wZwK1F — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 11, 2021

Wildgoose joins a Buffalo Bills teams that fell in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City chiefs and brings with him the flexability to play either nickle or corner for the Bills.

