Driver dead after being pinned in Janesville crash

.
.(MGN Images)
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after being pinned in their vehicle during a crash in Janesville overnight.

Janesville police say around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a single vehicle accident with Janesville paramedics at East Court Street and Atwood.

Once on the scene, police say the driver was unresponsive. During patient assessment, authorities determined that the driver was dead and pinned in the vehicle.

An initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling west on East Court Street, approaching Jackman Street, when the driver “failed to negotiate the curve.” The vehicle traveled onto the terrace before striking a tree, according to a release.

Speed is a suspected factor leading to the crash. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.

