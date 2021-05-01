Advertisement

Fort Atkinson farm hosts tulip picking fundraiser to restore 100-year-old orchard

Warm Belly Farm is welcoming visitors to cut and take-home tulips this weekend.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, take your pick of thousands of tulips at Warm Belly Farm for a good cause. Owner Francis Wisniewski says they planted the tulips last fall.

“They came up really beautifully,” said Wisniewski. “Unfortunately, tulips don’t last forever so this is our one chance to cut them down and really appreciate what we’ve done.”

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, you can take photos with the tulips. For $1 each, you can also take-home tulips.

The event is to help raise money for St. Coletta’s, a non-profit who serves children and adults with developmental disabilities. The money will go to restore the 100-year-old orchard at St. Coletta and enable the trees to produce apples this fall.

“Hopefully, [the orchard] would be producing apples and self-sustaining by next year,” said Wisniewski. “So the little bit of money that we raise goes a long way.”

Donations will help purchase fertilizer and other equipment needed for the 4000 apple trees on the property in Fort Atkinson.

To learn more about the event, check out Warm Belly Farm’s Facebook page.

To donate to the GoFundMe page for St. Coletta’s orchard, click HERE.

