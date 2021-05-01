Advertisement

Forward Madison returns to Breese Stevens with 4-0 preseason finale win

By George Balekji
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison fans welcomed their team back to Breese Stevens Field for the first time in over a year and witnessed a barrage of goals as the Flamingos closed out the preseason with a 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Bavarians.

Midfielder Aaron Molloy got the scoring started for the Flamingos in the 12th minute with a low drive off a Tyler Allen assist. Not far after, defender Gustavo Fernandes laid out for a diving header off a Michael Vang corner kick to make it 2-nil before half.

Then in the 70th minute, striker Jake Keegan sent home a right footed strike to make it 3-nil off a Audi Jepson assist. Derek Gebhard then closed out the scoring with a penalty kick in the 79th minute to provide the final result.

Forward Madison FC opens their USL League One regular season on May 8 when they face FC Tucson on the road. The regular season return to Breese will be May 15 against North Carolina FC.

