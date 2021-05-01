Friday Football Blitz: Week 6

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Welcome to Week 6 of Friday Football Blitz.

Deforest and Waunakee are two of the best teams in the Badger Conference.

Deforest were Division III state champions in 2019, while Waunakee were state runner ups in Division II.

Friday would be the two team’s first meeting since the Norskies beat Waunakee in October of 2019. With Aaron Mack leading Deforest now, he’s making sure to instill a new mindset to his team- “Hunted not the hunters.”

“The thing that we’ve tried to do around here is to understand that they have to come after us a little bit,” said Mack. “You know, we beat them last year and one of the mentalities we’re trying to instill around here is to continue to elevate and improve this program and I think in order to do that you have to go through them.”

Caden Nelson was the quarterback during Waunakee’s 2019 state title run and is the team’s lead rusher this year. Quentin Keene is currently at quarterback.

For Deforest, Mason Keyes leads as quarterback.

See the full results of games from across Wisconsin on NBC15 Sports’ Scoreboard.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.