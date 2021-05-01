Advertisement

Goodman Community Center tackles vaccine hesitancy

Dr. Eva Vivian helps administer COVID shots at the Goodman Community Center Friday.
Dr. Eva Vivian helps administer COVID shots at the Goodman Community Center Friday.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Community Center wants to combat vaccine hesitancy, particularly among people of color.

In its first vaccine clinic Friday, run in partnership with the African American Health Network (AAHN), the center gave shots to eligible Wisconsinites, anyone 16 years and older.

“The Goodman Center is a light in the community, especially in the east side [of Madison],” Letesha Nelson, the CEO and executive director of the Goodman Center, said. “A lot of people know us, trust us.”

Nelson said many people still feel hesitant about the COVID vaccine. “Even if you don’t get the vaccination today, you can still come and talk to somebody and learn more about the Pfizer vaccine because that’s the one that we’re offering here today,” she said.

The Goodman Center has three more clinics scheduled for May.

According to Friday data from the Department of Health Services, Black Wisconsinites come last when it comes to COVID shots received. Less than 20 percent of Black residents in Wisconsin have gotten a dose or more of the vaccine, while their white counterparts have surpassed 40 percent. Asian and American Indian groups have been vaccinated at 37 percent and 26 percent, respectively.

Dr. Eva Vivian, the president of AAHN and a UW pharmacy professor, said she has seen vaccine hesitancy in the Black community.

“I know that many African Americans are afraid,” she said. “They don’t have a good relationship with their health care provider or have had bad experiences with the health care system.”

Dr. Vivian admitted, she also initially had questions about the vaccine, including the “politics” surrounding it.

But after research, she decided to get immunized. She even helped administer the shots on Friday. “As a pharmacist. I know that all drugs cause side effects, and it’s just natural to want to wait to see if everything is okay. But the reality is, in this situation, while you’re waiting, you are at risk for contracting a deadly virus,” she said.

Dr. Vivian said she understood the seriousness of the coronavirus. “This time last year, I was treated for breast cancer,” she shared. “So I had a compromised immune system, and it was very frightening for me to learn that there was a deadly virus that could take my life.”

Now cancer-free and fully vaccinated, she hopes others will roll up their sleeves.

The Goodman Community Center is accepting reservations for their vaccine clinics in May.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”

Latest News

Meriter staff help combat COVID-19 surge in neighboring Illinois
Forward Madison FC plans to return to Breese Stevens Field (pictured) for its 2021 home games.
Forward Madison FC to consider putting in vaccinated fan section
Is it allergies or COVID-19?
Allergies or COVID-19? UW Health provides advice to differentiate the two
Walk-ins and people eligible for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine are also welcome.
American Hindu Association Temple hosts vaccine clinic