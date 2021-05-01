Advertisement

‘He basically saved me:’ Dog stabbed while protecting owner from attack

By KSNV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - A dog is fighting for its life after being stabbed while trying to protect its owner.

“It means everything. That’s my son,” Joseph Warlick said about his 6-year-old Belgian Malinois Alexander.

According to police, Warlick and another man got into a confrontation at a home on Thursday. The other man hit Warlick in the face with a knife before Alexander got involved.

“The guy that attacked me, the dog came to him after, and he pushed him off,” Warlick said. “And the guy chased him, stabbed him and took off.”

Alexander was taken to the Animal Foundation before being moved to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital for surgery. He had his spleen and part of his intestines removed, according to Dr. Jo Jarred with the Animal Foundation

“Right now, his prognosis is grave,” Dr. Taylor Parker said. She took over Alexander’s care when he was moved to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital.

“He’s still very lethargic,” Parker said. “He did get up a few times to use the bathroom but that’s really about it.”

With his medical bills mounting, Alexander’s case is now featured on the Animal Foundation’s Urgent Need webpage.

The nonprofit organization is working to raise money for his aftercare, so Alexander has the best shot at survival.

“He basically saved me,” Warlick said.

No one is in custody at this time, but police say they know who they are looking for.

Once that person is found, they will face a battery with substantial bodily harm charge for Warlick’s injury, as well as felony animal cruelty charge.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
More perilous phase ahead for Biden after his 1st 100 days
Two residents received burns after attempting to move the burning cookware from the stove to...
Red Flag Warning issued due to extreme fire danger
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to fire GM Brian Gutekunst
In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, a U.S. Army soldier walks past an American Flag hanging in...
Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO