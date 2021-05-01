Advertisement

Hilldale Farmers Market kicks off 2021 season

(Hilldale Public Relations)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Hilldale Farmers Market kicked off their season early Saturday morning with several new and unique local products.

Some of the new products included different Wisconsin cheeses, local produce, meat and bakery items.

“We’re excited to be offering some really unique things you might not be able to find at other local markets. Plus, here there’s no need to fight for a parking spot or walk a mile to get to the heart of the action,” said Nanci Horn, general manager of Hilldale. “You can spend an hour here, or a whole morning. It’s all very easy to navigate. And dogs are welcome!”

Vendor Tanya Laiter with the Rolling Pin Bake Shop said the spirit of opening day was high.

“The sun is shining now and more people are showing up so we are happy. The customers are great, Hilldale is very supportive,” Laiter said.

The farmers market will continue every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

