Hilldale opens play space for kids to learn Spanish

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new space at Hilldale shopping center wants to teach kids Spanish through play.

Creando Explorertorium opened Saturday to offer language lessons for children ages 2 to 8.

Local entrepreneur Karen Haygood says parents who are out shopping can drop off their kids for workshops, which typically last two or three hours.

Through music, art and other forms of play, Haygood says her goal is to immerse kids in a new language.

“I found out the best way to learn a language is through your five senses, to make it so natural and fun” Haygood said. “I think we have achieved that-- making an environment, fun, safe and secure for the kiddos to just be themselves while they’re learning a second language.”

Creando has two other locations on Monroe St. in Madison.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.