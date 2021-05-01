Marching for marijuana: Activists advocate for Evers budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Activists from Wisconsin marched to the Capitol Saturday to say they want legalized pot, as included in Governor Tony Evers’s budget proposal.

Gov. Evers, a Democrat, wants to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana and has included it in his 2021-2023 budget. He said he projects legalization to bring in more than $165 million in revenue, starting 2022.

The group of cannabis supporters said they supported the item in the governor’s budget. “It’s really frustrating that we’re driving an hour across the border legally to buy cannabis,” Brian Seamonson said. “That tax money should be going to our state.”

Kelly Lovelace, another activist from Madison, said she needs marijuana for medical purposes. “For me, this is a lifeline,” she said. “Cannabis is how I get out of bed in the morning. Cannabis is how I’m able to eat, how I’m able to sleep, how I’m able to function in society. It is really a difficult situation when you have a rare disease.”

Meanwhile, GOP leaders in state Legislature have spoken out against the idea, saying it’s still illegal under federal law.

On Thursday, Republicans plan to vote to kill parts of Evers’s budget, including non-fiscal policy items like legalized pot.

State Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green), co-chairs of the Joint Committee on Finance, wrote in a statement Friday, “Removing divisive non-fiscal policy, and taking a close look at the standard budget adjustments and sum sufficient re-estimates now will give us a strong start to a productive budget discussion.”

