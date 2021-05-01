Advertisement

Mark your calendars, stargazers! Here are the can’t miss astronomical events this May

Stargazers will be able to see the second meteor shower and supermoon of the year this May.
Astronomical Events - May
Astronomical Events - May(WMTV NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready to mark your calendars, stargazers! Here are the can’t miss astronomical events this May.

Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower | May 4-5

The second meteor shower of the year will peak the first week of May. The Eta Aquarids meteor shower will peak the night of Tuesday, May 4 through the morning of Wednesday, May 5. Stargazers. The best time to view the Eta Aquarids meteor shower will around 2 a.m.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is produced when Earth passes through a debris field left behind by Halley’s comet. Halley’s comet is visible from Earth about once every 75 years.

Debris from Halley’s comet is also responsible for the Orionids meteor shower, which occurs in October.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is the best meteor shower of the year for the southern hemisphere. Stargazers in the southern hemisphere can expect to see 40-60 meteors per hour.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is not as impressive. Stargazers in the northern hemisphere can expect 10-30 meteors per hour.

Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation | May 17

One of the best times of the year to view Mercury will be May 17. On May 17, look for Mercury low in the western sky just after sunset.

In astronomy, a planet’s elongation is the angular distance between the sun and the planet with Earth as the reference point. The planet will appear farthest from the sun when it is as its greatest elongation.

Super Flower Moon | May 26

May’s full moon is known as the flower moon because of the amount of flowers that bloom during the month of May. May’s full moon is also known as the corn planting moon and the milk moon.

May’s full moon is also going to be a supermoon. A supermoon is a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or its closest approach to Earth.

The moon revolves around the earth in an elliptical orbit. The moon is about 221,500 miles away from Earth at perigee and 252,700 miles at apogee, which is the its farthest point from Earth. The average distance from the moon to Earth is 238,900 miles.

A supermoon will appear about 7-percent bigger and 15-percent brighter than a typical full moon.

May’s supermoon will be the second full moon this year.

Super Lunar Eclipse | May 26

The super flower moon will turn red on May 26 during a super lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes completely through into the Earth’s dark shadow, or umbra. During a total eclipse, the moon will appear a rusty or blood red color.

The total lunar eclipse will only appear visible across the western United States and won’t be visible in Madison. However, a partial lunar eclipse will be seen before moonset on May 26.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman

Latest News

ALERT DAY: Wind gusts up to 50 mph Saturday afternoon
Ingenuity, NASA’s Mars helicopter, became the first powered aircraft to land on another planet...
NASA’S Mars Helicopter flies farther & faster on 4th trip
Mars Helicopter Takes 4th Flight
Mars Rover Ingenuity makes 4th Flight
Highs will reach the 80s for the first time this year on Saturday. Rain chances increase by...
Warm Temperatures Return for the Weekend