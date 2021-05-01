MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready to mark your calendars, stargazers! Here are the can’t miss astronomical events this May.

Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower | May 4-5

The second meteor shower of the year will peak the first week of May. The Eta Aquarids meteor shower will peak the night of Tuesday, May 4 through the morning of Wednesday, May 5. Stargazers. The best time to view the Eta Aquarids meteor shower will around 2 a.m.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is produced when Earth passes through a debris field left behind by Halley’s comet. Halley’s comet is visible from Earth about once every 75 years.

Debris from Halley’s comet is also responsible for the Orionids meteor shower, which occurs in October.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is the best meteor shower of the year for the southern hemisphere. Stargazers in the southern hemisphere can expect to see 40-60 meteors per hour.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is not as impressive. Stargazers in the northern hemisphere can expect 10-30 meteors per hour.

Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation | May 17

One of the best times of the year to view Mercury will be May 17. On May 17, look for Mercury low in the western sky just after sunset.

In astronomy, a planet’s elongation is the angular distance between the sun and the planet with Earth as the reference point. The planet will appear farthest from the sun when it is as its greatest elongation.

Super Flower Moon | May 26

May’s full moon is known as the flower moon because of the amount of flowers that bloom during the month of May. May’s full moon is also known as the corn planting moon and the milk moon.

May’s full moon is also going to be a supermoon. A supermoon is a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or its closest approach to Earth.

The moon revolves around the earth in an elliptical orbit. The moon is about 221,500 miles away from Earth at perigee and 252,700 miles at apogee, which is the its farthest point from Earth. The average distance from the moon to Earth is 238,900 miles.

A supermoon will appear about 7-percent bigger and 15-percent brighter than a typical full moon.

May’s supermoon will be the second full moon this year.

Super Lunar Eclipse | May 26

The super flower moon will turn red on May 26 during a super lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes completely through into the Earth’s dark shadow, or umbra. During a total eclipse, the moon will appear a rusty or blood red color.

The total lunar eclipse will only appear visible across the western United States and won’t be visible in Madison. However, a partial lunar eclipse will be seen before moonset on May 26.

