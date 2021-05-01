More than 11,500 Madison residents without power after transformer blows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 11,500 people in Madison are without power after a transformer blew on the west side of the city.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the transformer blew around County Road PD and Mckee Road and the outages began around 9:45 p.m.

The Alliant Energy Center outage map shows 11,504 people are without power. Madison Fire Department are no longer responding and Alliant Energy crews are on the way to the scene.

Alliant expects the outages to end by midnight on Saturday.

No one has been evacuated from their homes, dispatch added.

