MPD: 31 people cited following Mifflin St. block party

Madison police say they are continuing to follow-up and investigate damage to property complaints
Crowds attend the Mifflin St. block party on April 27, 2021.
Crowds attend the Mifflin St. block party on April 27, 2021.(WMTV-TV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they are continuing to follow-up and investigate damage to property complaints following the recent Mifflin Street block party—as the total number of people cited by the department raised to 31.

Police offered new details for two complaints in the latest incident report update on Friday. Both of the complaints involved damage to vehicles.

A white 2012 Toyota Camry parked behind an address in the 100 block of North Bassett Street and was damaged during the Mifflin Street block party, police say.

A 20-year-old UW-Eau Claire student received a misdemeanor citation for damage to property and a 21-year-old UW-Madison student received a misdemeanor citation for party to a crime damage to property, according to the release.

The second vehicle, a white 2018 Toyota Highlander, was parked behind an address in the 500 block of West Mifflin Street when it was damaged. Police say two men, a 19-year-old UW-Madison student and a 20-year-old UW-Stout student, received misdemeanor citations for damage to property.

Ten additional men and women—9 UW-Madison students and 1 UW-Platteville student between the ages of 18-20—received municipal citations for damage to property, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate these incidents.

