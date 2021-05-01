Advertisement

Over 34% of Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccine series

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)(Nelvin C. Cepeda | AP)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over one-third of Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Saturday, the state’s top health agency reports.

This means the state is nearing 2 million residents who are fully immunized with a percentage of 34.2.

The state had hit one-quarter of residents with a completed series on April 14, when around 38% of residents had received at least one dose.

On Saturday, the Department of Health Services reports 43.3% of people have received at least one dose.

DHS reports 206,188 shots were administered to Wisconsinites during this week. This is over 91,000 fewer doses than were administered last week.

Over 780 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

DHS confirmed 675 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as the state nears 600,000 total COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average has inched up slightly, hitting 648 cases.

The state surpassed 500,000 cases on Jan. 8, so it will have taken over four months for the state to have accumulated 100,000 cases.

Seventy-five people were hospitalized Saturday with the virus and 18 people have died. DHS adds that 6,841 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman

Latest News

Dr. Eva Vivian helps administer COVID shots at the Goodman Community Center Friday.
Goodman Community Center tackles vaccine hesitancy
Meriter staff help combat COVID-19 surge in neighboring Illinois
Forward Madison FC plans to return to Breese Stevens Field (pictured) for its 2021 home games.
Forward Madison FC to consider putting in vaccinated fan section
Is it allergies or COVID-19?
Allergies or COVID-19? UW Health provides advice to differentiate the two