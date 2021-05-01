Over 34% of Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over one-third of Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Saturday, the state’s top health agency reports.

This means the state is nearing 2 million residents who are fully immunized with a percentage of 34.2.

The state had hit one-quarter of residents with a completed series on April 14, when around 38% of residents had received at least one dose.

On Saturday, the Department of Health Services reports 43.3% of people have received at least one dose.

DHS reports 206,188 shots were administered to Wisconsinites during this week. This is over 91,000 fewer doses than were administered last week.

Over 780 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

DHS confirmed 675 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as the state nears 600,000 total COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average has inched up slightly, hitting 648 cases.

The state surpassed 500,000 cases on Jan. 8, so it will have taken over four months for the state to have accumulated 100,000 cases.

Seventy-five people were hospitalized Saturday with the virus and 18 people have died. DHS adds that 6,841 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.