Packers draft Badgers OL and Green Bay native, Cole Van Lanen in 6th round

Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To start the next step in his career, Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen is staying home as the Green Bay Packers used the 214th overall pick on the Green Bay native.

Van Lanen is from Green Bay and played his prep ball at Bay Port high school before starting for three years on the Badgers offensive line. Rated as the nation’s highest graded offensive tackle in 2018 by PFF, Van Lanen helped pave the way for Jonathan Taylor’s second Doak Walker season that also eclipsed 2,000 yards on the ground.

At 6′4″ and 305 pounds, Van Lanen is projected to play guard in the NFL where is power game that developed in Madison is sure to fit right in for Matt LaFleur’s run first system that then feeds into the play action and misdirection game.

