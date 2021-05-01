Packers draft center Josh Myers in second round

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the 62nd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected center Josh Myers from Ohio State.

The 6-5, 310 pound center grew up in Miamisburg, Ohio and ranked among the top 5 guard recruits in the country.

In their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected corner back Eric Stokes from the University of Georgia. The Packers had the 29th pick overall.

The 6-1, 185 pound corner out of Covington, Georgia is blessed with blistering speed, posting a sub-4.3 40 yard dash time during the Bulldogs’ pro day this past spring.

Stokes was a first team All-SEC selection during his final season in 2020. Stokes had four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

