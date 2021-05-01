Advertisement

Raccoon causes power outage, leaves 11k people without power

(AP)
By Vanessa Reza
May. 1, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A raccoon is responsible for thousands of Madison residents losing power Friday night, according to a spokesperson with Alliant Energy.

A transformer blew on the west side of the city, leaving 11,504 people beginning around 9:45 p.m. According to Dane County Dispatch, the transformer blew around County Road PD and Mckee Road.

The Alliant Energy spokesperson said this is more common than you might think, since the area is the furry animal’s natural habitat.

All power was restored around 11:40 p.m that same night, Alliant Energy said.

