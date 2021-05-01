Red Flag Warning issued due to extreme fire danger

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the Wisconsin DNR and National Weather Service for Saturday, May 1 due to extreme fire danger for several southern Wisconsin counties.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire. These include strong winds, warm temperatures and very low humidity, according to the DNR.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the following counties:

Adams

Columbia

Crawford

Dane

Dodge

Grant

Green

Green Lake

Iowa

Jackson

Jefferson

Juneau

Lafayette

La Crosse

Marquette

Monroe

Portage

Richland

Rock

Sauk

St. Croix

Vernon

Walworth

Waupaca

Wood

The DNR says all burning should be avoided. Campfires, fireplaces, grills, smoking, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly, according to a release.

