Red Flag Warning issued due to extreme fire danger
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the Wisconsin DNR and National Weather Service for Saturday, May 1 due to extreme fire danger for several southern Wisconsin counties.
A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire. These include strong winds, warm temperatures and very low humidity, according to the DNR.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the following counties:
- Adams
- Columbia
- Crawford
- Dane
- Dodge
- Grant
- Green
- Green Lake
- Iowa
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Juneau
- Lafayette
- La Crosse
- Marquette
- Monroe
- Portage
- Richland
- Rock
- Sauk
- St. Croix
- Vernon
- Walworth
- Waupaca
- Wood
The DNR says all burning should be avoided. Campfires, fireplaces, grills, smoking, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly, according to a release.
