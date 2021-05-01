Advertisement

Red Flag Warning issued due to extreme fire danger

Two residents received burns after attempting to move the burning cookware from the stove to...
Two residents received burns after attempting to move the burning cookware from the stove to the sink.(Pixabay)
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the Wisconsin DNR and National Weather Service for Saturday, May 1 due to extreme fire danger for several southern Wisconsin counties.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire. These include strong winds, warm temperatures and very low humidity, according to the DNR.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the following counties:

  • Adams
  • Columbia
  • Crawford
  • Dane
  • Dodge
  • Grant
  • Green
  • Green Lake
  • Iowa
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Juneau
  • Lafayette
  • La Crosse
  • Marquette
  • Monroe
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Rock
  • Sauk
  • St. Croix
  • Vernon
  • Walworth
  • Waupaca
  • Wood

The DNR says all burning should be avoided. Campfires, fireplaces, grills, smoking, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly, according to a release.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to fire GM Brian Gutekunst
Raccoon causes power outage, leaves 11k people without power
Unbuckled driver dies in Town of Roxbury crash
.
Driver dead after being pinned in Janesville crash