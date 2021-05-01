Solar energy center MGE looks to buy could manage customers’ long-term costs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas & Electric are looking to purchase a solar energy center that could power about 90,000 households.

The company announced its partnership with We Energies and the Wisconsin Public Service Friday, which is asking for approval to buy the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center in the Towns of Christiana and Deerfield in Dane County.

If the Pubic Service Commission of Wisconsin approves the proposal, MGE will own 30 megawatts of solar energy and 16.5 megawatts of battery storage at the facility.

MGE Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said buying the facility would help manage long-term costs to its customers.

“There is no fuel cost with solar and wind energy, and battery storage will help us manage costs and maintain our top-ranked electric reliability as we transition to greater use of renewables,” said Keebler.

MGE explained construction on the 730,000 facility would begin in 2022 and would begin serving customers by the end of 2024, if approved.

