Advertisement

Solar energy center MGE looks to buy could manage customers’ long-term costs

Solar panels (FILE)
Solar panels (FILE)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas & Electric are looking to purchase a solar energy center that could power about 90,000 households.

The company announced its partnership with We Energies and the Wisconsin Public Service Friday, which is asking for approval to buy the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center in the Towns of Christiana and Deerfield in Dane County.

If the Pubic Service Commission of Wisconsin approves the proposal, MGE will own 30 megawatts of solar energy and 16.5 megawatts of battery storage at the facility.

MGE Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said buying the facility would help manage long-term costs to its customers.

“There is no fuel cost with solar and wind energy, and battery storage will help us manage costs and maintain our top-ranked electric reliability as we transition to greater use of renewables,” said Keebler.

MGE explained construction on the 730,000 facility would begin in 2022 and would begin serving customers by the end of 2024, if approved.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”

Latest News

National Team offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes of Nebraska (67)and offensive lineman Quinn...
UW-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz drafted by Denver Broncos in third round
(Source: AP)
More than 11,500 Madison residents without power after transformer blows
Dr. Eva Vivian helps administer COVID shots at the Goodman Community Center Friday.
Goodman Community Center tackles vaccine hesitancy
SUMMER JOBS 10P
UW degree program connects students with tourism industry
VAX HESTI 10P
Goodman Community Center tackles vaccine hesitancy