Teen in custody after shooting in Janesville injures 16-year-old

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One is in custody after Janesville Police say a handgun injured another 16-year-old.

Police responded to Mercy Hospital around 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon for a report of a 16-year-old boy being treated for a gunshot wound. While investigating, officers learned that the victim and two friends were in a residence on Linn Street.

According to Janesville PD, the 16-year-old friend was handling a hand gun when it went off and hit the victim in the hip area. The bullet also traveled through a television before exiting the residence through a window.

Janesville police were able to located the residence but could not find the hand gun. The 16-year-old victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The 16-year-old suspect is currently being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center on the following charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

