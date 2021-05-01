Advertisement

Two people, two dogs displaced following Madison house fire

.
.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people and two dogs are without a home Saturday after their house caught fire, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the house, located in the 4100 block of Vidon Drive on Madison’s north side., around 10:30 a.m.

Madison Fire says several neighbors called reporting multiple sides of the house were engulfed in fire. Once on the scene, firefighters noted a fire on two sides of the house and began to put it out.

According to a release, only one person—a homeowner—was home during the fire and was able to evacuate. Fire crews rescued one dog from the house. The homeowner was transported to a local hospital while the dog was transported to a local veterinarian clinic for treatment.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the two people and two dogs displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

.
.(Madison Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin's Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) and Leon Jacobs...
Wisconsin DL Isaiahh Loudermilk drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers in 5th round
Two residents received burns after attempting to move the burning cookware from the stove to...
Red Flag Warning issued due to extreme fire danger
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to fire GM Brian Gutekunst
Raccoon causes power outage, leaves 11k people without power