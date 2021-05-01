Two people, two dogs displaced following Madison house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people and two dogs are without a home Saturday after their house caught fire, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the house, located in the 4100 block of Vidon Drive on Madison’s north side., around 10:30 a.m.

Madison Fire says several neighbors called reporting multiple sides of the house were engulfed in fire. Once on the scene, firefighters noted a fire on two sides of the house and began to put it out.

According to a release, only one person—a homeowner—was home during the fire and was able to evacuate. Fire crews rescued one dog from the house. The homeowner was transported to a local hospital while the dog was transported to a local veterinarian clinic for treatment.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the two people and two dogs displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

