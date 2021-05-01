Advertisement

Unbuckled driver dies in Town of Roxbury crash

Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A driver is dead after losing control of a vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Sauk City Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle crash on CTH 188 near Inama Road in the Town of Roxbury just after 5 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Chevy Silverado was southbound on STH 188 when the driver lost control, causing it to leave the roadway and roll. Authorities say the driver, a 30-year-old man from Sauk City, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

According to a release, the driver was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dane County Sherriff’s Office. The driver’s name is not released at this time, pending notification of the family. Authorities say contributing factors to the crash appear to be alcohol and speed.

ALERT DAY: Wind gusts up to 50 mph Saturday afternoon