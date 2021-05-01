UW-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz drafted by Denver Broncos in third round
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Whitewater offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz had his dreams come true during the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night when he was selected by the Denver Broncos as the 98th overall pick.
Meinerz is the first Riverhawk to be drafted since 2007 and is the highest draft pick ever to come out of UW-Whitewater.
The 6-3 320 lb lineman out of Hartford, WI jumped up teams draft boards after his outstanding performance at the Reese’s senior bowl. Viral videos of him working out in the woods in Canada as a makeshift weight room also made the world fall in love with him while also showing his grit to get better.
