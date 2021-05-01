Winds subside tonight; Rain around the corner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Talk about a warm & windy afternoon! Highs reached into the mid 80s - low 90s. Yes, that’s right. A few places managed to crack the lower 90s Saturday afternoon. However, relative humidity was exceptionally low - creating a critical fire danger. The Red Flag Warning for southern Wisconsin expires at 8 p.m. Lows tonight fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Cloud cover increases for Sunday as a frontal boundary stalls across central Wisconsin. A few showers are possible tomorrow afternoon for the northern portion of the NBC15 viewing area. Most will not see rain until late Sunday night into Monday as the front drops South & brings the rain along with it. Scattered showers & storms will be the focus of Monday’s forecast. Highs will remain steady in the mid 60s under the cloud cover. Severe weather is not expected.

The weather pattern remains unsettled Tuesday as another disturbance passes by to our South. A few showers are possible along the State Line. High-pressure moves by on Wednesday allowing for sunshine to break back out. Highs will hover near 60°F area-wide. A few more showers are possible Thursday.

