Wisconsin DL Isaiahh Loudermilk drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers in 5th round

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin's Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) and Leon Jacobs...
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin's Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) and Leon Jacobs celebrate after a sack of Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin traditionally wins games primarily because of its running game and defense. Now that Jonathan Taylor has moved on to the NFL, that would seem to put more pressure on the defense to carry the load as the Badgers’ offense adjusts to life without the two-time Doak Walker Award winner. The defense looks forward to that challenge. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin had to wait five rounds to see its first Badger taken in the NFL draft but in the 5th round a familiar name was finally called when Isaiahh Loudermilk was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taken with the 156th overall pick Loudermilk was a four year contributor for Jim Leonhard’s defense after being recruited from playing 8-man football as West Elk in Kansas. Loudermilk finished his career with 62 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. At 6′7″ at around 300 pounds during his senior year in Madison, Loudermilk slimmed down preparing for his pro day and added that he is ready to play anywhere along the defensive line.

While he is the lone Wisconsin Badger selected so far, Loudermilk will join fellow UW alum T.J Watt and Derek Watt in the Steelers locker room.

