Wisconsin DL Isaiahh Loudermilk drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers in 5th round

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin had to wait five rounds to see its first Badger taken in the NFL draft but in the 5th round a familiar name was finally called when Isaiahh Loudermilk was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the 156th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select DE Isaiahh Loudermilk. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/PBKQd8dqHS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021

Taken with the 156th overall pick Loudermilk was a four year contributor for Jim Leonhard’s defense after being recruited from playing 8-man football as West Elk in Kansas. Loudermilk finished his career with 62 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. At 6′7″ at around 300 pounds during his senior year in Madison, Loudermilk slimmed down preparing for his pro day and added that he is ready to play anywhere along the defensive line.

While he is the lone Wisconsin Badger selected so far, Loudermilk will join fellow UW alum T.J Watt and Derek Watt in the Steelers locker room.

