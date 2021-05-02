115th Fighter Wing to conduct nighttime training in early May
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard will condcut training flights during the evening beginning May 3 through May 6.
The Air National Guard says people may see or hear the F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until about 10:00 at night, but pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise.
While training flights generally take place during the day, pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct evening/nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness, the Air National Guard says.
