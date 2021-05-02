60-year-old man killed in UTV crash

TOWN OF LEBANON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 60-year-old man is dead after he drove a UTV into a ditch Saturday night.

According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a passerby reported a UTV rollover on Monroe Rd. near La Follette Rd. to authorities around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The initial investigation indicates the UTV was travelling northbound on Monroe Rd. when it left the road on the right shoulder and overturned in a marshy ditch, according to a news release. The driver was ejected from the UTV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet at the time, and alcohol use is believed to be a factor in the crash. The road the driver was on was open to ATV and UTV use.

A dog was an apparent passenger on the UTV was not injured and has been returned to family.

The name of the 60-year-old driver has not been released yet.

