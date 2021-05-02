Advertisement

60-year-old man killed in UTV crash

(wmtv)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LEBANON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 60-year-old man is dead after he drove a UTV into a ditch Saturday night.

According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a passerby reported a UTV rollover on Monroe Rd. near La Follette Rd. to authorities around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The initial investigation indicates the UTV was travelling northbound on Monroe Rd. when it left the road on the right shoulder and overturned in a marshy ditch, according to a news release. The driver was ejected from the UTV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet at the time, and alcohol use is believed to be a factor in the crash. The road the driver was on was open to ATV and UTV use.

A dog was an apparent passenger on the UTV was not injured and has been returned to family.

The name of the 60-year-old driver has not been released yet.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

State lawmakers send regards to Oneida Nation, Green Bay community following casino shooting
Much Needed Rain - Rain and storms likely Sunday night - Monday
MPD investigates a reported sexual assault on University Ave.
WMTV earns ‘News Operation of the Year,’ ‘Best Morning Newscast’ awards