More than 2 million Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 2 million Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 34.5 percent of the population has now completed their vaccine series, and 43.4% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Sunday.

DHS recorded 405 new positive cases as well on Sunday, and 30 more people were hospitalized because of the virus.

Of the nearly 600,000 positive cases recorded across the state, DHS reports 1.5 percent of cases are still active.

