MPD investigating attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that occurred early Sunday morning near Webster St. and King St.

According to MPD three victims – a 43-year-old, 35-year-old, and 28-year-old – were stabbed and received medical treatment at local hospitals.

MPD says this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

